Kyoto University says no to military-related research despite spike in Defense Ministry funding
Japan Times -- Mar 30
Kyoto University, one of Japan’s oldest and most prestigious centers of higher education, has announced a basic policy of not conducting military-related research.

The decision by the university, which claims nine current and former graduates and professors as Nobel laureates, comes despite greatly increased funding for military research from the Defense Ministry.

“Kyoto University’s basic mission is, by contributing to the planet’s harmony and coexistence through sound research activities based on freedom and independence, the creation of internationally-recognized excellence. All who do research here recognize the impact of their own research results on the future,” Kyoto University President Juichi Yamagiwa said in an announcement posted online Wednesday. “Our researchers aim to contribute to social order and human peace and well-being, and we will not carry out military research that leads to threatening these aims.”

When a decision is needed about whether proposed research is military-related, the university will, under the president, establish a committee to evaluate the proposal, the announcement added.

As the government attempts to pour more money into universities and private enterprises for military-related research, Kyoto University’s decision is expected to have an impact on other higher learning institutions.

