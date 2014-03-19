Parties concerned made a decision on Thursday on the location of platforms for Shinkansen bullet trains at Sapporo Station, a development that is seen giving further impetus to work on the planned extension of a new Shinkansen line launched in 2016 to Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

According to the decision, the platforms to accommodate trains for the Hokkaido Shinkansen Line will be installed some 300 meters east of Sapporo Station, which will replace Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station as the northern terminal of the high-speed railway line after the extension.

The platform location plan, proposed by Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, the operator of the Shinkansen line, is a revised version of a similar idea put forward by the company in September 2016.

The revised proposal was agreed on at a meeting held on Thursday among officials including JR Hokkaido President Osamu Shimada, Hokkaido Governor Harumi Takahashi and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto.

"We have to fully make preparations so that we can deal with an increase in visitors from abroad and other circumstances," Shimada told reporters after the meeting.