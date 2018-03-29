Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this month arrested the former husband of Ai Kago, an ex-member of pop group Morning Musume, on suspicion of fraud, reports the Mainichi Shimbun

In 2012, Haruhiko Ando, 50, allegedly swindled a male acquaintance out of 4 million yen over a scheme in which “special memberships” for Tokyo Disneyland were promised.

Ando, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations, telling the Machida Police Station that he “does not recall” the matter.

According to police, the memberships existed. However, the distribution did not take place.

This is not the first run-in with law enforcement for Ando. In September of 2011, police arrested Ando, who was dating Kago at the time, for attempted extortion. Three years later, he was accused of loan sharking.

In December of 2011, Kago and Ando married. The following June, she gave birth to a girl. They divorced in 2015.