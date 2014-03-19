The life and times of Japan's first golfer: Amsterdam 1605
In the Royal Banquet Room, Maurice of Nassau sat in his bejewelled throne surrounded by loyal servants and family, while the cream of Dutch aristocracy ate and drank at nearby tables looking splendid in their finest costumes....... continue reading
Jul 29
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday. (Japan Today)
Jul 28
Jul 26
The Japanese government has agreed with Vietnam to invite 10,000 nursing caregivers from the Southeast Asian country by the summer of 2020 to counter a serious manpower shortage in the industry. (Nikkei)
Jul 26
A 20-year-old Japanese national denies supplying marijuana to international school students in custody on drug-related charges, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 21
Japan's health ministry says the average life expectancies for men and women hit record highs in 2017.
(NHK)
Jul 21
When 8-year-old Eiki Shimabukuro left Japan in 1959 with his parents and five siblings for the two-month sea voyage to Brazil, passengers were given ribbons linking them to those who stayed behind. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
All six high school students representing Japan at the 59th International Mathematical Olympiad have won medals including a gold, the education ministry said Friday. (Jiji)
Jul 14
Japan's university entrance examination system is scheduled for an overhaul in 2020. The planned changes in English-language testing are a particular target of attention. (nippon.com)
Jul 12
Japan's population has fallen for 9 years in a row, while the capital, Tokyo, keeps growing.
(NHK)
Jul 11
In what is believed to be a first in Japan, a prestigious national women’s university officially announced Tuesday its new policy to open doors from 2020 to people who were assigned as male at birth but identify as female, saying it’s a natural decision that takes gender diversity into account. (Japan Times)