The highest-ever temperature in Japan has been recorded in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, amid an extreme heat wave that continues to plague wide areas of the country.

The mercury rose to 41.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon in the city, located north of Tokyo.

Elsewhere, the temperature rose to 40.8 degrees in Tokyo's Ome City and 40.7 degrees in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture.

This is the first time the temperature has hit the 40-degree mark at an observation point in Tokyo since recordkeeping began.

Meteorological Agency official Motoaki Takekawa told reporters on Monday that the heat wave is likely to linger until early August due to two high pressure systems.

He said daytime highs may stay above 35 degrees in some areas.

Takekawa warned that few people have experienced temperatures of around 40 degrees, and that the heat is potentially life-threatening. He said the agency sees the heat wave as a natural disaster.

Takekawa called on people to stay hydrated and consume salt to prevent heatstroke.

He said the people affected by the recent record rainfall in some parts of western Japan are particularly vulnerable because of their physical conditions.

埼玉県の熊谷市では国内最高41.1度を観測しました。 連日、強烈な猛暑に見舞われている日本列島。23日、熊谷市で過去最高気温の41.1度を記録。これまでの過去最高は2013年8月12日に観測した高知県四万十市江川崎の41度でしたが、その記録を0.1度、塗り替えたのです。