The first official shop selling goods for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has opened in the Japanese capital.

The shop opened on Monday near Shinjuku Station, in Tokyo. Around 700 items are being sold, including shirts, towels and key chains.

Yukiko Ueno, a gold medal-winning softball pitcher from the 2008 Beijing Games was at the opening, along with 2016 Rio Paralympics swimmer, Yuki Morishita.

Ueno said the shop will help raise interest in the Olympics, which open on the 24th of July 2020. She added that she's training hard.

The first customer was a 76-year-old woman who lives near the new national stadium that's under construction.

She said she came to buy stuffed toys of the Olympic mascots, whose names were unveiled on Sunday as "Miraitowa" and "Someity".

The shop will stay open until September 2020, when the Paralympics end.

東京オリンピック・パラリンピックまで24日で2年を迎えます。東京・新宿区に常設のオフィシャルショップが初めてオープンしました。 23日にオープンしたオフィシャルショップは売り場スペースが広く、ぬいぐるみやTシャツなど約700種類のグッズが販売されています。