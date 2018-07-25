The extreme heat that is affecting much of Japan has prompted some foreign media outlets to express concern about the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday carried an article about the intense heat that has claimed dozens of lives.

The article said the heat wave raises concerns about the health of athletes and spectators at the summer Olympics.

It also said the extreme heat has rekindled questions about the timing of the games, which will be held from late July to early August.

The paper mentioned that when Tokyo first hosted the Olympics in 1964, they were held in October to avoid the heat.

It added that the next soccer World Cup in 2022 in Qatar has been moved to the end of the year due to concerns about the summer heat.

British newspaper The Guardian carried an article titled "Japan heatwave: record broken as concern grows over 2020 Olympics."

The article said the weather fueled fears about potentially dangerous conditions for athletes and spectators.