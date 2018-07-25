The extreme heat that is affecting much of Japan has prompted some foreign media outlets to express concern about the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday carried an article about the intense heat that has claimed dozens of lives.
The article said the heat wave raises concerns about the health of athletes and spectators at the summer Olympics.
It also said the extreme heat has rekindled questions about the timing of the games, which will be held from late July to early August.
The paper mentioned that when Tokyo first hosted the Olympics in 1964, they were held in October to avoid the heat.
It added that the next soccer World Cup in 2022 in Qatar has been moved to the end of the year due to concerns about the summer heat.
British newspaper The Guardian carried an article titled "Japan heatwave: record broken as concern grows over 2020 Olympics."
The article said the weather fueled fears about potentially dangerous conditions for athletes and spectators.
Jul 25
The extreme heat that is affecting much of Japan has prompted some foreign media outlets to express concern about the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
(NHK)
Jul 25
The Tokyo Skytree was lit up in the five Olympic colors on Tuesday, with exactly two years to go until the 2020 Tokyo Games. (Jiji)
Jul 23
The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has unveiled the names of the mascots for the Games.
(NHK)
Jul 22
In sumo, Mitakeumi beat Tochiozan on the 14th day of the Nagoya tournament on Saturday to win his first title with 13 wins and one loss, ahead of the final day.
(NHK)
Jul 21
Tokyo Olympic organizers on Friday unveiled ticket prices for the 2020 Games ranging from 2,020 yen up to 300,000 yen, largely in line with prices at the London Olympics in 2012. (Japan Today)
Jul 20
The Japan Swimming Federation conceded defeat on Thursday in its effort to have the Tokyo 2020 Olympics swimming finals aired domestically in the evening. (Japan Today)
Jul 19
The schedule for the Tokyo Olympics has been broadly determined. Starting times of the marathon and other races along roads were moved forward in view of the hot summer weather.
(NHK)
Jul 19
The main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, now under construction, has been shown to media 2 years ahead of the games' opening.
(NHK)
Jul 19
The International Olympic Committee and organizing committee for the Tokyo Games failed to agree on what time the swimming finals will be held.
(NHK)
Jul 18
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government invited the media to observe the construction sites for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics venues on Tuesday, 2 years ahead of the games' opening.
(NHK)