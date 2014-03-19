A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors.

The move is aimed at keeping Japanese automakers' competitiveness strong by speeding up the development and promotion of cutting-edge environment technologies through government-business-academia cooperation.

The strategic council, comprising leaders of automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> President Akio Toyoda, and experts in battery technologies, is concerned about possible weakening of the domestic industry's international competitiveness amid a quick shift in the global trend to eco-friendly vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles.

Britain and France, for instance, have announced their policies of banning sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040 to combat global warming.

To keep up with the trend, the automobile council plans to curb by 2050 Japan's carbon dioxide emissions by 80 pct from the 2010 level, although it has yet to hammer out specific policy proposals, such as how to regulate production and imports of gasoline vehicles.

電気自動車の開発競争が激しくなるなか、経済産業省と自動車業界は2050年までに従来型のガソリン車をゼロにする目標を打ち出しました。