Japan aims to make all new vehicles electrified in 2050
Jiji -- Jul 25
A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors.

The move is aimed at keeping Japanese automakers' competitiveness strong by speeding up the development and promotion of cutting-edge environment technologies through government-business-academia cooperation.

The strategic council, comprising leaders of automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> President Akio Toyoda, and experts in battery technologies, is concerned about possible weakening of the domestic industry's international competitiveness amid a quick shift in the global trend to eco-friendly vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles.

Britain and France, for instance, have announced their policies of banning sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040 to combat global warming.

To keep up with the trend, the automobile council plans to curb by 2050 Japan's carbon dioxide emissions by 80 pct from the 2010 level, although it has yet to hammer out specific policy proposals, such as how to regulate production and imports of gasoline vehicles.

電気自動車の開発競争が激しくなるなか、経済産業省と自動車業界は2050年までに従来型のガソリン車をゼロにする目標を打ち出しました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 28
Yahoo Japan latest to enter crowded mobile payment field
Internet portal operator Yahoo Japan said Friday that it will start a mobile payment service this autumn, becoming the latest to join the cashless payment bandwagon. (Nikkei)
Jul 25
「アイ」システムが自動運転車の安全性を再定義
自動運転車はさらに安全な運転を目指していますが、まだ完璧ではありません。Discoperiにより開発された「アイ」システムは全ての自動車で使用できるスマートデバイスです。このデバイスは道路状況を識別し、危険な場面を警告し、毎年30万の命を事故から守ることができます。 (Discoperi)
Jul 25
Japan aims to make all new vehicles electrified in 2050
A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors. (Jiji)
Jul 24
First Tokyo 2020 official goods shop opens
The first official shop selling goods for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has opened in the Japanese capital. (NHK)
Jul 23
Japan Inc. frets about a possible 'Bank of Amazon'
What if Amazon.com were to launch a bank? Consumers would likely welcome the move. Perhaps the big internet platform operator could entice its customers into letting it manage their money by offering points or discounts at its online store. (Nikkei)
Jul 22
Plight of 'Mizuho refugees' stirs debate on banking services in Japan
Imagine wrapping up a tough work week and jumping into a three-day weekend　and find out the whole ATM system is down until the following Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jul 22
Foreign supermarkets struggle to make a profit in Japan
Some of the major foreign supermarket chains that entered Japan around 2000 offering low prices made possible through bulk purchases have exited the country. (Japan Times)
Jul 21
Japan to gear up for casino introduction as early as mid-2020s
The government is set to begin in earnest preparations for the launch of Japan's first legal casino as early as the mid-2020s, after a casino introduction bill was enacted Friday. (Jiji)
Jul 20
Kobe Steel indicted over product data falsification
Public prosecutors indicted Kobe Steel Ltd. <5406> on Thursday for violating the unfair competition prevention law, over the falsification of quality data on aluminum, copper and other products at its factories. (Jiji)
Jul 20
Softbank, DiDi to offer taxi technology
China's biggest ride-hailing service, DiDi Chuxing announced that it has set up a joint venture with Japanese mobile carrier Softbank. DiDi Mobility Japan will provide taxi companies with a system that uses artificial intelligence to manage their fleets. (NHK)