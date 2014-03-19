The Tokyo Skytree was lit up in the five Olympic colors on Tuesday, with exactly two years to go until the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 634-meter-tall broadcasting tower in Sumida Ward was lit up in blue, black, yellow, green and red at a countdown event held at the landmark to commemorate the milestone.

A total of 731 paper lanterns, the same number as the days until the start of the Olympics, with messages on goals and expectations for the quadrennial sporting competitions from athletes and children were unveiled at the event.

Yoshiro Mori, head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, participated in the event with an ice pack at hand amid the stifling heat.

Mori said that it is important to brace for a similar heatwave in two years' time.

東京オリンピック開幕まで、あと2年となりました。東京都内では記念イベントが開かれたほか、全国の建物が5色のオリンピックカラーに彩られました。 東京・墨田区で開かれたイベントには、大会組織委員会の森喜朗会長や競泳の池江璃花子選手のほか、地元の小学生らが参加しました。