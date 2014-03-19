The Tokyo Skytree was lit up in the five Olympic colors on Tuesday, with exactly two years to go until the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The 634-meter-tall broadcasting tower in Sumida Ward was lit up in blue, black, yellow, green and red at a countdown event held at the landmark to commemorate the milestone.
A total of 731 paper lanterns, the same number as the days until the start of the Olympics, with messages on goals and expectations for the quadrennial sporting competitions from athletes and children were unveiled at the event.
Yoshiro Mori, head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, participated in the event with an ice pack at hand amid the stifling heat.
Mori said that it is important to brace for a similar heatwave in two years' time.
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government has agreed with Vietnam to invite 10,000 nursing caregivers from the Southeast Asian country by the summer of 2020 to counter a serious manpower shortage in the industry. (Nikkei)