Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is putting in motion a plan to allow more foreign workers into Japan from next April.
Relevant ministers held their first meeting on Tuesday, following the inclusion of an action plan in the government's basic economic and fiscal policy to create a new residency status for foreign workers.
At the meeting, Abe instructed the Justice Ministry to take the lead in drawing up comprehensive measures.
These include revising immigration law to establish a new residency status and other steps to make it easier for foreigners to live in Japan.
Abe said he wants to lay the groundwork for accepting more foreign workers from next April. He asked the ministers to act quickly on preparations, such as by submitting bills and selecting foreigner-friendly industries.
Earlier in the day, Cabinet members decided to give the Justice Ministry authority to coordinate with other government offices and agencies to create a climate for accepting foreign workers.
Abe instructed the ministers to consider establishing a new administrative system for foreigners in Japan.
The measures are expected to include enhancing Japanese-language education and offering counseling services in foreign languages.
Citing labor shortages, the government is planning to add the restaurant and manufacturing industries to the list of fields to open to foreign workers.
5 industries -- construction, shipbuilding, lodging, agriculture and nursing care -- are currently under consideration.
The influx of cash into Japan's biggest banks and their parking of such money at the Bank of Japan are putting large commercial banks on the verge of having to pay the central bank interest on deposits there for the first time in two years. (Nikkei)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
Negotiators for the 11 signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to work toward launching the free trade pact early next year. They also assented to preparing for future membership expansion.
(NHK)
Many retailers and consumers in Japan are welcoming the free trade pact with the European Union. They are expecting it to lower prices for a range of gourmet products and provide a boost to the economy.
(NHK)
More than three-quarters of Japanese women of prime age to start families are now in the workforce, signaling a break from the long-running trend of mothers quitting jobs to care for newborn babies.
(Nikkei)