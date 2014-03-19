自動運転車はさらに安全な運転を目指していますが、まだ完璧ではありません。Discoperiにより開発された「アイ」システムは全ての自動車で使用できるスマートデバイスです。このデバイスは道路状況を識別し、危険な場面を警告し、毎年30万の命を事故から守ることができます。
毎年、数百万人もの人々が世界中で自動車事故に巻き込まれています。自動運転車が含まれる事故も多くあったため、この業界が完全に安全なソリューションを提供できないことを示しました。原因が人為的ミスや自律システムの能力不足のどちらであっても、このような事故は恐ろしいものです。
自動車始動企業であるDiscoperiは、自動車業界に安全をもたらすことを目的とし、交通事故少なくとも25％防ぎ、あらゆる自動車に組み込められるインテリジェントシステムを開発しました。「アイ」システムは運転者にリスクプロファイルの詳細データを提供し、自動運転車の表示範囲外のリスクに関する新たなデーターポイントを分析します。
このシステムは、AIアルゴリズム及び巨大なデータ分析を使用し、運転者すべてを識別し、周囲の環境を捉え、起こり得る事故の可能性を予測するIoTビデオコントロールデバイスです。「アイ」システムは、道路状況（標識及び天候を含む）、車両の種類、運転者の行動（加速、駐車、追い越し）を検出します。
全てのデータはクラウドに保存され、運転者だけのものとなります。またDiscoperiでは、運転者が集めたデータを今までになかったコミュニティーで共有し、収益化することもできます。
DiscoperiのCEOであるアレックス・ボンダレンコ氏は「当社の最優先事項は、運転者のため最も効果的な方法でこの製品を進化させることです。メーカーのミスから運転者を守り、交通事故を減らしたいです。」と述べています。
Discoperiについて：
Discoperiは自動車業界で大手のスタートアップ企業です。Discoperiは、運転者の安全向上と事故防止のためのAIベースソリューションだけでなく、車両データの収集及び収益化のための「アイ」システムと呼ばれるブロックチェーンベースのソリューションを開発しました。「アイ」システムは強力なIoTデバイス、大規模なデータ分析、AI、分散型自動車ネットワーク（DNCV）を組み合わせいます。
