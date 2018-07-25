Severe heat wave continues to grip Japan
NHK -- Jul 26
Intense heat continues to grip Japan on Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring, especially in western and eastern Japan.

The Meteorological Agency says that by 4:30 PM, the mercury had hit 38.8 degrees Celsius in the city of Yamaguchi, 38.7 degrees in the city of Takahashi in Okayama Prefecture, 38.6 degrees in the town of Akiota in Hiroshima Prefecture, and 38.5 degrees in the city of Kyoto and the city of Shimanto in Kochi Prefecture.

Weather officials are urging people to take strict precautions against heatstroke amid what they call a "life-threatening" condition.

Many people across the country have been rushed to hospital with symptoms of heatstroke. Some have even died.

Authorities are urging people to avoid physical exercise during the day, use air conditioners, drink plenty of water and take moderate amounts of salt.

They are urging those in areas hit recently by record rainfall to take extra care, as they face a higher risk of heatstroke due to fatigue and stress from abnormal living conditions.

News source: NHK
