Japan's so-called sharing economy, including "minpaku" private lodging businesses, totaled 470 billion to 525 billion yen in 2016, according to Cabinet Office estimates released on Wednesday.
The estimates were the first by the government on the nation's sharing economy.
But the government agency said it was difficult to precisely figure the size of such economy, with as much as a quarter of it yet to be reflected in gross domestic product statistics.
By category, economic value produced from exchanging goods is estimated at around 300 billion yen, thanks to the spread of flea market apps, followed by up to 180 billion yen from sharing space, including the minpaku service, and maximum 25 billion yen from utilizing skills and time for the sake of others, namely homemaker services.
Crowdfunding and other shared activities directly involving money were worth up to 20 billion yen, the estimate also showed.
The influx of cash into Japan's biggest banks and their parking of such money at the Bank of Japan are putting large commercial banks on the verge of having to pay the central bank interest on deposits there for the first time in two years. (Nikkei)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
Negotiators for the 11 signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to work toward launching the free trade pact early next year. They also assented to preparing for future membership expansion.
(NHK)
Many retailers and consumers in Japan are welcoming the free trade pact with the European Union. They are expecting it to lower prices for a range of gourmet products and provide a boost to the economy.
(NHK)
More than three-quarters of Japanese women of prime age to start families are now in the workforce, signaling a break from the long-running trend of mothers quitting jobs to care for newborn babies.
(Nikkei)