Japan's so-called sharing economy, including "minpaku" private lodging businesses, totaled 470 billion to 525 billion yen in 2016, according to Cabinet Office estimates released on Wednesday.

The estimates were the first by the government on the nation's sharing economy.

But the government agency said it was difficult to precisely figure the size of such economy, with as much as a quarter of it yet to be reflected in gross domestic product statistics.

By category, economic value produced from exchanging goods is estimated at around 300 billion yen, thanks to the spread of flea market apps, followed by up to 180 billion yen from sharing space, including the minpaku service, and maximum 25 billion yen from utilizing skills and time for the sake of others, namely homemaker services.

Crowdfunding and other shared activities directly involving money were worth up to 20 billion yen, the estimate also showed.