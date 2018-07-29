At least 16 people in 5 Japanese prefectures were injured by Typhoon Jongdari before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm.

In Aichi Prefecture, a strong gust of wind caused a 60-year-old man on a motorcycle to swerve into a telephone pole.

In the city of Atami, in Shizuoka Prefecture, 5 people, including 2 children, were slightly injured when a window shattered at a hotel. It's believed it was broken by high waves whipped up by Jongdari.

In the town of Kawazu, in the same prefecture, a 39-year-old woman broke her arm when strong winds knocked her down as she crossed the street.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s in the city of Chiba, in Chiba Prefecture, broke her leg when she was knocked down by high winds.

In the city of Tateyama, in the same prefecture, a woman in her 40s hurt her head in a fall caused by the wind.

Strong winds also slightly injured 3 others in Kanagawa Prefecture.

A 59-year-old man on Miyake Island in Tokyo's Izu archipelago was slightly injured when powerful gusts overturned his vehicle.

台風12号は強い勢力を保って29日未明、三重県に上陸しました。 台風12号は28日夜、東海沖を西へ進み、29日午前1時ごろに三重県伊勢市付近に上陸しました。