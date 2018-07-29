16 injured due to Typhoon Jongdari
NHK -- Jul 29
At least 16 people in 5 Japanese prefectures were injured by Typhoon Jongdari before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm.

In Aichi Prefecture, a strong gust of wind caused a 60-year-old man on a motorcycle to swerve into a telephone pole.

In the city of Atami, in Shizuoka Prefecture, 5 people, including 2 children, were slightly injured when a window shattered at a hotel. It's believed it was broken by high waves whipped up by Jongdari.

In the town of Kawazu, in the same prefecture, a 39-year-old woman broke her arm when strong winds knocked her down as she crossed the street.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s in the city of Chiba, in Chiba Prefecture, broke her leg when she was knocked down by high winds.

In the city of Tateyama, in the same prefecture, a woman in her 40s hurt her head in a fall caused by the wind.

Strong winds also slightly injured 3 others in Kanagawa Prefecture.

A 59-year-old man on Miyake Island in Tokyo's Izu archipelago was slightly injured when powerful gusts overturned his vehicle.

台風12号は強い勢力を保って29日未明、三重県に上陸しました。　台風12号は28日夜、東海沖を西へ進み、29日午前1時ごろに三重県伊勢市付近に上陸しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 29
16 injured due to Typhoon Jongdari
At least 16 people in 5 Japanese prefectures were injured by Typhoon Jongdari before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm. (NHK)
Jul 29
Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday. (Japan Today)
Jul 27
5 workers killed in fire at construction site in Tokyo
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Jul 27
Japanese veggie prices shoot up amid heat wave; inmate dies in Aichi
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
Japan executes all remaining ex-Aum members on death row
Japan's Justice Ministry on Thursday executed all of the six remaining former senior members of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo on death row. (Jiji)
Jul 26
Japan city warns of fake news about ninja recruitment
The central Japan city of Iga has released an unusual statement warning against fake news, noting, "We do not recruit ninjas." (Jiji)
Jul 26
Severe heat wave continues to grip Japan
Intense heat continues to grip Japan on Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring, especially in western and eastern Japan. (NHK)
Jul 26
Japan agrees to accept 10,000 Vietnamese caregivers
The Japanese government has agreed with Vietnam to invite 10,000 nursing caregivers from the Southeast Asian country by the summer of 2020 to counter a serious manpower shortage in the industry. (Nikkei)
Jul 25
Japan aims to make all new vehicles electrified in 2050
A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors. (Jiji)
Jul 25
Abe acts on plan to attract more foreign workers
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is putting in motion a plan to allow more foreign workers into Japan from next April. (NHK)