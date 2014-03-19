Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a hotel over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat in Uruma City earlier this year, reports the Okinawa Times (tokyoreporter.comt)
Police in Kyotanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 19-year-old girl who lives in the same apartment building, because she was making too much noise. (Japan Today)
Kochi District Court on Friday rejected a claim filed by former Japanese fishermen and bereaved family members for state compensation over records of radiation exposure from 1954 U.S. hydrogen bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. (Jiji)