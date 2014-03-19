Japan city warns of fake news about ninja recruitment
Jiji -- Jul 26
The central Japan city of Iga has released an unusual statement warning against fake news, noting, "We do not recruit ninjas."

The statement was issued Tuesday on the official website of the city, which has received numerous applications for ninja work after a U.S. radio program triggered a spate of stories that the city is suffering from a shortage of ninja.

The city says that it has not released such information.

On July 16, U.S. public broadcaster National Public Radio aired a program entitled "Japan's Ninja Shortage," featuring Iga's tourism promotion on ninja.

According to the city, the birthplace of Iga-style ninja, a program host said in the broadcast that "ninja performers can earn anywhere from about 23,000 dollars to about 85,000 dollars."

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Jul 29
16 injured due to Typhoon Jongdari
At least 16 people in 5 Japanese prefectures were injured by Typhoon Jongdari before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm. (NHK)
Jul 29
Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday. (Japan Today)
Jul 27
5 workers killed in fire at construction site in Tokyo
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Jul 27
Japanese veggie prices shoot up amid heat wave; inmate dies in Aichi
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
Japan executes all remaining ex-Aum members on death row
Japan's Justice Ministry on Thursday executed all of the six remaining former senior members of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo on death row. (Jiji)
Jul 26
Japan city warns of fake news about ninja recruitment
The central Japan city of Iga has released an unusual statement warning against fake news, noting, "We do not recruit ninjas." (Jiji)
Jul 26
Severe heat wave continues to grip Japan
Intense heat continues to grip Japan on Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring, especially in western and eastern Japan. (NHK)
Jul 26
Japan agrees to accept 10,000 Vietnamese caregivers
The Japanese government has agreed with Vietnam to invite 10,000 nursing caregivers from the Southeast Asian country by the summer of 2020 to counter a serious manpower shortage in the industry. (Nikkei)
Jul 25
Japan aims to make all new vehicles electrified in 2050
A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors. (Jiji)
Jul 25
Abe acts on plan to attract more foreign workers
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is putting in motion a plan to allow more foreign workers into Japan from next April. (NHK)