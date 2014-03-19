The central Japan city of Iga has released an unusual statement warning against fake news, noting, "We do not recruit ninjas."

The statement was issued Tuesday on the official website of the city, which has received numerous applications for ninja work after a U.S. radio program triggered a spate of stories that the city is suffering from a shortage of ninja.

The city says that it has not released such information.

On July 16, U.S. public broadcaster National Public Radio aired a program entitled "Japan's Ninja Shortage," featuring Iga's tourism promotion on ninja.

According to the city, the birthplace of Iga-style ninja, a program host said in the broadcast that "ninja performers can earn anywhere from about 23,000 dollars to about 85,000 dollars."