A 20-year-old Japanese national denies supplying marijuana to international school students in custody on drug-related charges, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi
According to police, Japanese national Franklin Singer denies supplying marijuana and other drugs to the students — four boys and girls of Japanese nationality aged 17 and 18 — who have been sent to prosecutors over the alleged possession of the illegal drug.
Police have also accused the four suspects and a fifth, a British national, also a minor, of using cocaine in a park toilet in the Shiroganedai area or Minato Ward around March 26. All of the suspects, who have been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admit to the allegations, police said.
The five youths got to known one another through a social-networking service and by attending parties. Meanwhile, Singer is a graduate of an international school, police said.
In May, some of the suspects are believed to have used cocaine and marijuana prior to going to a club in the Roppongi entertainment area. Once the club closed, an officer on patrol found the youths gathered in a parking lot nearby. During questioning, usage of cocaine emerged, police said.
Jul 29
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday. (Japan Today)
Jul 28
The life and times of Japan's first golfer: Amsterdam 1605
(thesamuraigolfer.com)
Jul 26
The Japanese government has agreed with Vietnam to invite 10,000 nursing caregivers from the Southeast Asian country by the summer of 2020 to counter a serious manpower shortage in the industry. (Nikkei)
Jul 26
A 20-year-old Japanese national denies supplying marijuana to international school students in custody on drug-related charges, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 21
Japan's health ministry says the average life expectancies for men and women hit record highs in 2017.
(NHK)
Jul 21
When 8-year-old Eiki Shimabukuro left Japan in 1959 with his parents and five siblings for the two-month sea voyage to Brazil, passengers were given ribbons linking them to those who stayed behind. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
All six high school students representing Japan at the 59th International Mathematical Olympiad have won medals including a gold, the education ministry said Friday. (Jiji)
Jul 14
Japan's university entrance examination system is scheduled for an overhaul in 2020. The planned changes in English-language testing are a particular target of attention. (nippon.com)
Jul 12
Japan's population has fallen for 9 years in a row, while the capital, Tokyo, keeps growing.
(NHK)
Jul 11
In what is believed to be a first in Japan, a prestigious national women’s university officially announced Tuesday its new policy to open doors from 2020 to people who were assigned as male at birth but identify as female, saying it’s a natural decision that takes gender diversity into account. (Japan Times)