A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities.
The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation for possible charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.
A total of some 80 fire trucks and other vehicles were deployed to the scene, where plumes of black smoke rose from a building under construction.
The fire was almost put out about six hours after it started at around 1:50 p.m. (4:50 a.m. GMT).
When the fire occurred, there were about 320 workers at the construction site, about one kilometer west of Karakida Station of Odakyu Electric Railway Co.'s <9007> Tama Line.
