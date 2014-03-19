A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation for possible charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

A total of some 80 fire trucks and other vehicles were deployed to the scene, where plumes of black smoke rose from a building under construction.

The fire was almost put out about six hours after it started at around 1:50 p.m. (4:50 a.m. GMT).

When the fire occurred, there were about 320 workers at the construction site, about one kilometer west of Karakida Station of Odakyu Electric Railway Co.'s <9007> Tama Line.

東京・多摩市の建設中のビルで5人が死亡して約40人がけがをした火災で、作業員が「火災後に電気が消え、うまく避難できなかった」などと話していることが分かりました。 26日午後2時前に出火したビル火災は、約9時間後の午後10時40分ごろに消し止められました。