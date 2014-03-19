Japan's Justice Ministry on Thursday executed all of the six remaining former senior members of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo on death row.

The executions followed the July 6 hangings of Aum leader Chizuo Matsumoto, 63, who also went by the pseudonym of Shoko Asahara, and six other former senior members of the cult, which committed a series of deadly crimes, including the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system.

All 13 convicted former Aum members on death row have now been executed.

"The unprecedented and extremely heinous crimes should never be repeated," Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference. "I ordered the executions after careful consideration."

The former Aum members executed Thursday were Yasuo Hayashi, 60, Satoru Hashimoto, 51, Toru Toyoda, 50, Kenichi Hirose, 54, Kazuaki Okazaki, 57, and Masato Yokoyama, 54. Hayashi changed his family name to Koike and Okazaki to Miyamae after their arrests.