Japan's Justice Ministry on Thursday executed all of the six remaining former senior members of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo on death row.
The executions followed the July 6 hangings of Aum leader Chizuo Matsumoto, 63, who also went by the pseudonym of Shoko Asahara, and six other former senior members of the cult, which committed a series of deadly crimes, including the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system.
All 13 convicted former Aum members on death row have now been executed.
"The unprecedented and extremely heinous crimes should never be repeated," Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference. "I ordered the executions after careful consideration."
The former Aum members executed Thursday were Yasuo Hayashi, 60, Satoru Hashimoto, 51, Toru Toyoda, 50, Kenichi Hirose, 54, Kazuaki Okazaki, 57, and Masato Yokoyama, 54. Hayashi changed his family name to Koike and Okazaki to Miyamae after their arrests.
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government has agreed with Vietnam to invite 10,000 nursing caregivers from the Southeast Asian country by the summer of 2020 to counter a serious manpower shortage in the industry. (Nikkei)