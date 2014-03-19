Yahoo Japan latest to enter crowded mobile payment field
Nikkei -- Jul 28
Internet portal operator Yahoo Japan said Friday that it will start a mobile payment service this autumn, becoming the latest to join the cashless payment bandwagon.

The move is an attempt by the SoftBank Group affiliate to challenge Line, a popular chat app operator, which has championed mobile payment in Japan. Line last month unveiled plans to roll out a mobile payment system based on quick response (QR) codes in Japan.

The moves are in line with the Japanese government's policy of spreading cashless payment. According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, cashless transactions account for only 18% of personal expenditure in Japan, compared with 45% in the U.S. and 60% in China. The ministry wants to raise that share to 40% in 10 years.

Yahoo Japan is currently owned 36% by SoftBank Group. Earlier this month, SoftBank said it will increase its stake in the Japanese portal to 48% by purchasing shares from Altaba, formerly Yahoo, of the U.S.

Yahoo Japan earns revenues from advertisements on its portal and from the operation of auction and e-commerce sites.

Yahoo Japan enters a crowded field. In addition to Line, several other Japanese startups, such as Origami and Infcurion, have already announced plans to provide mobile payment services. Japan's three largest banks -- MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho -- have already agreed to develop a QR-code based payment system together.

These companies are trying to respond to the rapid spread of Chinese mobile payment services Alipay and WeChat Pay in Asia.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Jul 28
Jul 25
「アイ」システムが自動運転車の安全性を再定義
自動運転車はさらに安全な運転を目指していますが、まだ完璧ではありません。Discoperiにより開発された「アイ」システムは全ての自動車で使用できるスマートデバイスです。このデバイスは道路状況を識別し、危険な場面を警告し、毎年30万の命を事故から守ることができます。 (Discoperi)
Jul 25
Japan aims to make all new vehicles electrified in 2050
A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors. (Jiji)
Jul 24
First Tokyo 2020 official goods shop opens
The first official shop selling goods for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has opened in the Japanese capital. (NHK)
Jul 23
Japan Inc. frets about a possible 'Bank of Amazon'
What if Amazon.com were to launch a bank? Consumers would likely welcome the move. Perhaps the big internet platform operator could entice its customers into letting it manage their money by offering points or discounts at its online store. (Nikkei)
Jul 22
Plight of 'Mizuho refugees' stirs debate on banking services in Japan
Imagine wrapping up a tough work week and jumping into a three-day weekend　and find out the whole ATM system is down until the following Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jul 22
Foreign supermarkets struggle to make a profit in Japan
Some of the major foreign supermarket chains that entered Japan around 2000 offering low prices made possible through bulk purchases have exited the country. (Japan Times)
Jul 21
Japan to gear up for casino introduction as early as mid-2020s
The government is set to begin in earnest preparations for the launch of Japan's first legal casino as early as the mid-2020s, after a casino introduction bill was enacted Friday. (Jiji)
Jul 20
Kobe Steel indicted over product data falsification
Public prosecutors indicted Kobe Steel Ltd. <5406> on Thursday for violating the unfair competition prevention law, over the falsification of quality data on aluminum, copper and other products at its factories. (Jiji)
Jul 20
Softbank, DiDi to offer taxi technology
China's biggest ride-hailing service, DiDi Chuxing announced that it has set up a joint venture with Japanese mobile carrier Softbank. DiDi Mobility Japan will provide taxi companies with a system that uses artificial intelligence to manage their fleets. (NHK)