Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student
Japan Today -- Jul 29
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday.

The university initially suspended Naomi Watanabe, a 66-year-old professor in humanities, after they received a complaint by a female student that the professor was continuously sexually harassing her in and after class.

According to the student, Watanabe often invited her to eat out together and told her that he’ll “make (her) his lover” and that he’ll “treat (her) as a woman" after her graduation. On a separate occasion, he also reportedly told her to change into other clothes in class after she entered the classroom wet on a rainy day. The complaint also said that on another occasion, Watanabe offered her food using the same chopsticks he had been using.

"(Watanabe’s) actions of telling a student that he will make her his lover post-graduation is lacking in competency for his position as an instructor,” representatives from Waseda University said.

Watanabe’s dismissal was effective as of July 27, approximately a month and a half after the student had filed a complaint with the university, Sankei Shimbun reported.

早稲田大学の男性教授が教え子だった女性に「俺の女にしてやる」と発言するなどのセクハラ行為を繰り返していたとして、27日に解任されました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student
