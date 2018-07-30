Tropical storm Jongdari is hitting the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.

Meteorological Agency officials say the storm made landfall in Fukuoka Prefecture around 5:30 PM on Sunday after travelling across western Japan.

The storm is now moving southwest at 25 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain and strong winds are likely to continue in the Shikoku and Kyushu regions as the storm is expected to slow down and linger off western Kyushu for some time.

Agency officials say parts of Shikoku and Kyushu may have more than 50 millimeters of rainfall an hour. They are predicting 150 to 200 millimeters for these areas in the 24-hour period through Monday evening.

The agency is urging people to be prepared for landslides, overflowing rivers, floods in low-lying areas, high waves, and storm surges.

台風12号は九州の西を進んでいて、西日本の太平洋側では引き続き大雨に警戒が必要です。 29日に西日本を横断した台風12号は、現在は九州の西の海上を南下しています。今後、台風はさらに南へ下がり、30日の午後には鹿児島県の西の海上でほとんど停滞する見込みです。