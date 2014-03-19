Parasols -- accessories normally associated with women trying to protect their skin from the sun -- are proving increasingly popular with men as the nation grapples with one of its hottest summers ever.

Parasols have been attracting attention in recent years, but this summer sales of models targeted at men have grown rapidly amid the scorching heat, store officials say.

At the men’s branch of Isetan’s flagship department store in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, parasol sales have more than doubled in June and July compared with a year earlier, with foldable, all-weather types especially popular. According to the store, many of the female customers said they are being asked to buy parasols by their husbands.

“I’m guessing that the severe heat wave has removed men’s resistance to using parasols,” a store official said.

Last year, the Saitama Prefectural Government launched a group to promote the use of parasols by men. The members use parasols on their commutes and during other activities as well.

The prefecture encompasses Kumagaya, a city that records some of the hottest temperatures in the country. Kumagaya shattered the national record for highest temperature on July 23 with a reading of 41.1.