A university in Tokyo decided Monday it will dismiss two former coaches of its American football team over a dangerous late tackle by one of its players during an intercollegiate game in May that injured an opposing player. (Japan Today)
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)