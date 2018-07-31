A runway at Narita Airport near Tokyo has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a passenger plane that mistakenly entered a taxiway under construction.

One of the 2 runways at the airport was closed at 3:45 PM on Monday when the Air Canada plane from Montreal became stuck in the tarmac.

The affected runway reopened at 10:04 PM after the airplane was towed away.

6 international flights to and from Narita were cancelled and 2 domestic flights redirected.

There were 212 passengers and crew members were on board. All are reported to be safe.

30日、成田空港に着陸したエア・カナダの旅客機が誤って建設中の誘導路に進入し、動けなくなりました。乗客乗員約210人が5時間以上にわたって機内に閉じ込められました。