Defense Ministry withdrew PAC3 units
NHK -- Jul 31
Japan's Defense Ministry has finished withdrawing missile interceptor units deployed around the country.

Defense officials say they believe North Korea is less likely to fire ballistic missiles after last month's summit between the North and the United States.

Four PAC3 interceptor units were deployed in western Japan last August. That came after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward waters around the US Pacific territory of Guam.

In September another unit was installed in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The removal follows a similar decision last month when the ministry withdrew destroyers equipped with an advanced ballistic radar system from the Sea of Japan.

However, an order to destroy any incoming missiles will remain in place meaning the ministry will be able to redeploy the interceptors at short notice.

北朝鮮のミサイル発射に備えて迎撃ミサイル「PAC3」が全国5カ所に展開していました。政府は、そのPAC3を撤収させました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
Defense Ministry withdrew PAC3 units
