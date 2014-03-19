The Defense Ministry said Monday that planned Aegis Ashore radars to protect Japan from ballistic missiles will cost 134 billion yen per unit, up over 60 pct from the initial estimate.

The total costs for the envisioned Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system, which will have two such radars, will reach 466.4 billion yen, including maintenance and operating expenses, the ministry also said.

The ministry has chosen U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp.'s sophisticated solid-state radar, known as LMSSR, for the Aegis Ashore system.

Two LMSSR units will cost 267.9 billion yen in total, while maintenance and operating costs will reach 198.5 billion yen over 30 years.

At first, the ministry said Aegis Ashore radars would cost 80 billion yen per unit.