The Defense Ministry said Monday that planned Aegis Ashore radars to protect Japan from ballistic missiles will cost 134 billion yen per unit, up over 60 pct from the initial estimate.
The total costs for the envisioned Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system, which will have two such radars, will reach 466.4 billion yen, including maintenance and operating expenses, the ministry also said.
The ministry has chosen U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp.'s sophisticated solid-state radar, known as LMSSR, for the Aegis Ashore system.
Two LMSSR units will cost 267.9 billion yen in total, while maintenance and operating costs will reach 198.5 billion yen over 30 years.
At first, the ministry said Aegis Ashore radars would cost 80 billion yen per unit.
A university in Tokyo decided Monday it will dismiss two former coaches of its American football team over a dangerous late tackle by one of its players during an intercollegiate game in May that injured an opposing player. (Japan Today)
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)