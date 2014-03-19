Japan puts Aegis Ashore radar cost at 134 billion yen per unit
Jiji -- Jul 31
The Defense Ministry said Monday that planned Aegis Ashore radars to protect Japan from ballistic missiles will cost 134 billion yen per unit, up over 60 pct from the initial estimate.

The total costs for the envisioned Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system, which will have two such radars, will reach 466.4 billion yen, including maintenance and operating expenses, the ministry also said.

The ministry has chosen U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp.'s sophisticated solid-state radar, known as LMSSR, for the Aegis Ashore system.

Two LMSSR units will cost 267.9 billion yen in total, while maintenance and operating costs will reach 198.5 billion yen over 30 years.

At first, the ministry said Aegis Ashore radars would cost 80 billion yen per unit.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Jul 31
Defense Ministry withdrew PAC3 units
Japan's Defense Ministry has finished withdrawing missile interceptor units deployed around the country. (NHK)
Jul 31
Narita runway reopens
A runway at Narita Airport near Tokyo has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a passenger plane that mistakenly entered a taxiway under construction. (NHK)
Jul 31
University to fire ex-coaches over player's dirty tackle
A university in Tokyo decided Monday it will dismiss two former coaches of its American football team over a dangerous late tackle by one of its players during an intercollegiate game in May that injured an opposing player. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
Japan puts Aegis Ashore radar cost at 134 billion yen per unit
The Defense Ministry said Monday that planned Aegis Ashore radars to protect Japan from ballistic missiles will cost 134 billion yen per unit, up over 60 pct from the initial estimate. (Jiji)
Jul 30
Annual fireworks festival held in Tokyo
A major fireworks festival was held on Sunday evening along one of Tokyo's rivers after being postponed on Saturday due to an approaching typhoon. (NHK)
Jul 29
Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday. (Japan Today)
Jul 27
5 workers killed in fire at construction site in Tokyo
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Jul 27
Japanese veggie prices shoot up amid heat wave; inmate dies in Aichi
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
Japan executes all remaining ex-Aum members on death row
Japan's Justice Ministry on Thursday executed all of the six remaining former senior members of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo on death row. (Jiji)
Jul 26
Japan city warns of fake news about ninja recruitment
The central Japan city of Iga has released an unusual statement warning against fake news, noting, "We do not recruit ninjas." (Jiji)