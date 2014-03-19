The Kantoh Collegiate Football Association at an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday decided to continue to suspend Nihon University from official competitions over the issue of a violent hit by a player of the university in a match in May.

The decision made it impossible for the Nihon University Phoenix to compete in Top 8 league matches among eight universities in the Kanto eastern Japan region, which are set to kick off in late August.

Tuesday was the deadline for the association to lift the suspension meted out due to the dirty tackle in the Phoenix's May 6 regular match in Tokyo with the Kwansei Gakuin University Fighters, a team from western Japan.

The association decided on May 29 to ban the Phoenix from competing in official matches until the end of the 2018 season.

At Tuesday's extraordinary board meeting, 17 of the 20 members disagreed on lifting the suspension at an early date.