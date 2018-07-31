Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo will invest in a firm that operates a taxi-service app.
Docomo says it will invest about 20 million dollars in JapanTaxi, which has a ride-hailing app. The software allows access to about 60,000 cars, or about a quarter of all taxis in Japan.
Docomo says it will introduce its own cashless QR code-based payment system.
The 2 companies will also develop a system that predicts taxi-ride demand.
Docomo's investment is seen as a counter to the Softbank Group, another Japanese telecom giant.
Last month, Softbank announced the creation of a joint venture with China's biggest ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing. The new company will begin taking passengers in Japan later this year.
Aug 01
(NHK)
Jul 28
Internet portal operator Yahoo Japan said Friday that it will start a mobile payment service this autumn, becoming the latest to join the cashless payment bandwagon.
(Nikkei)
Jul 25
自動運転車はさらに安全な運転を目指していますが、まだ完璧ではありません。Discoperiにより開発された「アイ」システムは全ての自動車で使用できるスマートデバイスです。このデバイスは道路状況を識別し、危険な場面を警告し、毎年30万の命を事故から守ることができます。
(Discoperi)
Jul 25
A Japanese industry ministry panel set Tuesday the goal of having all new vehicles to be sold in Japan in 2050 powered by electric motors.
(Jiji)
Jul 24
The first official shop selling goods for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has opened in the Japanese capital.
(NHK)
Jul 23
What if Amazon.com were to launch a bank? Consumers would likely welcome the move. Perhaps the big internet platform operator could entice its customers into letting it manage their money by offering points or discounts at its online store.
(Nikkei)
Jul 22
Imagine wrapping up a tough work week and jumping into a three-day weekend and find out the whole ATM system is down until the following Tuesday.
(Japan Times)
Jul 22
Some of the major foreign supermarket chains that entered Japan around 2000 offering low prices made possible through bulk purchases have exited the country.
(Japan Times)
Jul 21
The government is set to begin in earnest preparations for the launch of Japan's first legal casino as early as the mid-2020s, after a casino introduction bill was enacted Friday.
(Jiji)
Jul 20
Public prosecutors indicted Kobe Steel Ltd. <5406> on Thursday for violating the unfair competition prevention law, over the falsification of quality data on aluminum, copper and other products at its factories.
(Jiji)