Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo will invest in a firm that operates a taxi-service app.

Docomo says it will invest about 20 million dollars in JapanTaxi, which has a ride-hailing app. The software allows access to about 60,000 cars, or about a quarter of all taxis in Japan.

Docomo says it will introduce its own cashless QR code-based payment system.

The 2 companies will also develop a system that predicts taxi-ride demand.

Docomo's investment is seen as a counter to the Softbank Group, another Japanese telecom giant.

Last month, Softbank announced the creation of a joint venture with China's biggest ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing. The new company will begin taking passengers in Japan later this year.