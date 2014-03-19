The number of people taken to hospital due to heatstroke in Japan in the week to Sunday came to 13,721, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a preliminary report Tuesday.

The figure was the second highest on a weekly basis since the survey started in 2008, after the record 22,647 in the preceding week, as severe heat wave continued to cripple the Japanese archipelago.

Of them, 39 people from 22 prefectures died.

By prefecture, Osaka saw the largest figure, at 1,160, followed by Tokyo, at 1,146, and Aichi, at 1,055.

Among western prefectures that were hit hard by torrential rains in July, the number of sufferers stood at 393 in Hiroshima, 379 in Okayama and 230 in Ehime.