Tokyo governor declares Toyosu market site safe
NHK -- Aug 01
The governor of Tokyo has declared that the new site for the city's main food market is safe. The declaration by Yuriko Koike paves the way for the planned opening of the Toyosu market in October.

Koike told a meeting of senior Tokyo metropolitan officials on Tuesday that the new site for relocating the Tsukiji wholesale market now fulfills conditions for opening a safe market.

This comes after a panel of experts released the results of their assessment on Monday in which they confirmed that the new site is safe with possible future risks taken into account.

In 2016, Koike postponed the relocation of the aging Tsukiji market to the nearby water-front area of Toyosu, due to the possible presence of toxic substances in the ground. This led the metropolitan government to order additional safety measures.

The location had previously been occupied by a gas plant.

Operators of food businesses at the Tsukiji market have been asking Koike to declare the new site safe so as to ease consumers' concerns.

The Tokyo government plans to apply to the agriculture and fisheries minister soon for an approval for the relocation.

The new water-front market is scheduled to open on October 11th. It was originally slated to be moved in November 2016.

追加対策工事が完了した東京・江東区の豊洲市場について、小池都知事が「安全安心の市場として開場できる条件が整った」として安全宣言を表明しました。　豊洲市場を巡っては30日、専門家会議が都の追加対策工事の結果、「科学的な安全性が確保された状態」などと評価していました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
