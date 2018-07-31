Former AKB48 star Atsuko Maeda marries actor Ryo Katsuji
Japan Times -- Aug 01
Atsuko Maeda, 27, a pop cultural icon and original member of the all-girl group AKB48, has married actor Ryo Katsuji, 31, an official of his management company said on Tuesday.

Maeda, a native of Chiba Prefecture, was among several founding members of the group, named after Tokyo’s Akihabara district, in 2005.

She was elected as the group’s most popular member in an annual vote by fans in 2009 and 2011, but quit the group in 2012 to pursue a career as an actor.

Katsuji, a Tokyo native, has appeared in various TV dramas, movies and theater productions, including the hit series “Amachan,” which aired on public broadcaster NHK in 2013.

人気グループ「AKB48」の元メンバーで、女優の前田敦子さんが俳優の勝地涼さんと結婚したことが分かりました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Aug 01
Video purportedly shows missing journalist
A video showing a man believed to be a Japanese journalist detained by an armed group in Syria has emerged online. (NHK)
Aug 01
Aug 01
Tokyo governor declares Toyosu market site safe
The governor of Tokyo has declared that the new site for the city's main food market is safe. The declaration by Yuriko Koike paves the way for the planned opening of the Toyosu market in October. (NHK)
Aug 01
Japan to cut plutonium stockpile amid international concerns
Japan has decided to reduce its plutonium stockpile, in line with its principle of possessing only the amount necessary for peaceful use, the country’s nuclear panel said Tuesday, while failing to give a numerical target. (Japan Times)
Jul 31
Defense Ministry withdrew PAC3 units
Japan's Defense Ministry has finished withdrawing missile interceptor units deployed around the country. (NHK)
Jul 31
Narita runway reopens
A runway at Narita Airport near Tokyo has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a passenger plane that mistakenly entered a taxiway under construction. (NHK)
Jul 30
Tropical storm Jongdari moving over Kyushu
Tropical storm Jongdari is hitting the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan. (NHK)
Jul 30
Annual fireworks festival held in Tokyo
A major fireworks festival was held on Sunday evening along one of Tokyo's rivers after being postponed on Saturday due to an approaching typhoon. (NHK)
Jul 29
16 injured due to Typhoon Jongdari
At least 16 people in 5 Japanese prefectures were injured by Typhoon Jongdari before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm. (NHK)
Jul 29
Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student
A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday. (Japan Today)