Japan OK with Britain joining the TPP
Japan Times -- Aug 01
Japan will support Britain in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord as both countries seek to promote free and rules-based trade, economy revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

During talks in Tokyo, British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox expressed Britain’s desire to join the TPP, and Japan offered to provide the necessary information and act as an intermediary, according to Motegi.

“Your expression of interest is a great encouragement to our efforts to attach importance to a free trade system based on rules and to fight protectionism,” Motegi said at the outset of the talks.

The British government has been showing interest for months in joining the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade framework, which is now formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“We see both the U.K.’s potential accession to CPTPP and the enhancement of the EU-Japan EPA (economic partnership agreement) into a new and stronger relationship as being the basis of our economic cooperation,” Fox said.

Tokyo has been promoting the benefits of multilateral trade deals after the abrupt U.S. withdrawal from the original TPP. In July, Tokyo signed a free trade agreement with the European Union.

