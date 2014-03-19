Japan will support Britain in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord as both countries seek to promote free and rules-based trade, economy revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.
During talks in Tokyo, British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox expressed Britain’s desire to join the TPP, and Japan offered to provide the necessary information and act as an intermediary, according to Motegi.
“Your expression of interest is a great encouragement to our efforts to attach importance to a free trade system based on rules and to fight protectionism,” Motegi said at the outset of the talks.
The British government has been showing interest for months in joining the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade framework, which is now formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
“We see both the U.K.’s potential accession to CPTPP and the enhancement of the EU-Japan EPA (economic partnership agreement) into a new and stronger relationship as being the basis of our economic cooperation,” Fox said.
Tokyo has been promoting the benefits of multilateral trade deals after the abrupt U.S. withdrawal from the original TPP. In July, Tokyo signed a free trade agreement with the European Union.
The Bank of Japan's decision on Tuesday to continue "powerful monetary easing" but to also allow long-term interest rates to move in a wider band reflects the dilemma faced by Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda.
The influx of cash into Japan's biggest banks and their parking of such money at the Bank of Japan are putting large commercial banks on the verge of having to pay the central bank interest on deposits there for the first time in two years. (Nikkei)
Vegetable prices have spiked as much as 65 percent amid a grueling two-week long heat wave that drove temperatures Wednesday to records in some regions, including areas where recovery and cleanup efforts are underway after devastating floods and landslides. (Japan Times)
Negotiators for the 11 signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to work toward launching the free trade pact early next year. They also assented to preparing for future membership expansion.
