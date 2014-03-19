Pair nabbed over murder of 82-year-old man
tokyoreporter.com -- Aug 02
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested two persons, a man and a boy, over the killing of an 82-year-old man at his residence in Tochigi City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun

At around 2:00 a.m. on July 26, Futoshi Ishizaki, 34, and a 19-year-old boy are alleged to have fatally assaulted Tokuji Oaku in the head and upper body at the residence, located in the Kashiwaguramachi area. They are also accused of assaulting his son, 59-year-old Shoichi, in the face and stealing 303,000 yen in cash and three bank books.

Three days later, police apprehended the suspects in Shiroi City, Chiba Prefecture on suspicion of robbery resulting in murder and robbery resulting in injury. The suspects, who are believed to be acquaintances, deny the allegations, according to police.

At around 3 p.m. on the day of the incident, Shoichi who also lives in the residence, alerted police, saying that he and his father had been attacked by intruders. Officers arriving at the residence found Oaku collapsed in a bedroom with bruises on his body. The interior of the residence had been completely ransacked, police said.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
