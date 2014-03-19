Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national employed at a reflexology massage parlor in Ota Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer last month, reports TBS News

On July 24, the part-time employee, 38, who lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly inserted a toe of the woman, aged in 30s, in his mouth and probed his fingers inside her underwear while claiming the acts were part of a treatment.

The suspect, who has been accused of performing acts deemed obscene, denied the allegations during the investigation. “This is my own method of treatment,” the suspect said in continuing to deny the charges after his arrest, according to the Kamata Police Station.

According to police, the suspect, who resides in Japan as an exchange student, began working at the parlor, which bills itself as offering Taiwanese-style treatments, in May.

During the incident, the victim told the suspect to stop. After he issued an apology, she telephoned police from the parlor.