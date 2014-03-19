Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national employed at a reflexology massage parlor in Ota Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer last month, reports TBS News
On July 24, the part-time employee, 38, who lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly inserted a toe of the woman, aged in 30s, in his mouth and probed his fingers inside her underwear while claiming the acts were part of a treatment.
The suspect, who has been accused of performing acts deemed obscene, denied the allegations during the investigation. “This is my own method of treatment,” the suspect said in continuing to deny the charges after his arrest, according to the Kamata Police Station.
According to police, the suspect, who resides in Japan as an exchange student, began working at the parlor, which bills itself as offering Taiwanese-style treatments, in May.
During the incident, the victim told the suspect to stop. After he issued an apology, she telephoned police from the parlor.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national employed at a reflexology massage parlor in Ota Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer last month, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
A palanquin that carried Tokugawa Iemitsu, the third Tokugawa shogun, has been discovered at a temple in the city of Obama, Fukui Prefecture, a historical museum in the central Japan city announced Tuesday. (Jiji)
Parasols -- accessories normally associated with women trying to protect their skin from the sun -- are proving increasingly popular with men as the nation grapples with one of its hottest summers ever. (Japan Times)
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)
Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a hotel over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat in Uruma City earlier this year, reports the Okinawa Times (tokyoreporter.comt)