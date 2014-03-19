Japan mulling amnesty along with imperial succession
Jiji -- Aug 03
The Japanese government is considering granting pardons to coincide with the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito next year, government sources said on Thursday.

If implemented, it will be the 11th time for pardons to be granted on the occasions of celebration or sorrow under the current constitution, which took effect in 1947, according to the sources.

Under the country's pardon act, a guilty ruling can be rendered ineffective and a sentence can be reduced without a new trial.

There are some types of pardon. One of them is carried out based on an ordinance, which stipulates the type of crime and penalty to be covered by such an amnesty, and another targets specific individuals.

The government has granted pardons on such occasions as the 1952 effectuation of the San Francisco peace treaty between Japan and victorious nations, Japan's accession to the United Nation in 1956, the return of Okinawa to Japan from the United States in 1972 and the death in 1989 of Emperor Hirohito, the father of the current Emperor and posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Aug 03
Tokyo Medical Univiversity lowers female applicants' entrance exam scores
Tokyo Medical University lowered scores of all female applicants in its general entrance examination for its School of Medicine held in February this year, informed sources said Thursday. (Jiji)
Aug 03
Japan mulling amnesty along with imperial succession
The Japanese government is considering granting pardons to coincide with the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito next year, government sources said on Thursday. (Jiji)
Aug 03
Driver's licenses in Japan to start showing expiration date using Western calendar
Japan’s driver’s licenses will start to indicate their expiration date using the Western calendar instead of the Japanese calendar, a draft of revised traffic law regulations showed Thursday. (Japan Times)
Aug 03
Japan's habits of overwork are hard to change
Japanese work notoriously hard—to which the abundance of comatose passengers on the commuter trains attests. (The Economist)
Aug 02
July breaks records for rainfall, high temps
Many parts of Japan saw record high temperatures and heavy rains in July. The Meteorological Agency called last month's weather conditions abnormal. (NHK)
Aug 02
Canadian sex worker turned to fake marriage to pursue cosplay dreams
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a female Canadian cosplay (costume play) enthusiast for allegedly engaging in a fake marriage with a Japanese national two years ago in order to obtain residency, reports Jiji Press. (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 02
Govt. sets up office for imperial succession
Japan's government has set up an office to handle next year's abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito. (NHK)
Aug 01
Video purportedly shows missing journalist
A video showing a man believed to be a Japanese journalist detained by an armed group in Syria has emerged online. (NHK)
Aug 01
13,700 heatstroke sufferers taken to hospital in Japan last week
The number of people taken to hospital due to heatstroke in Japan in the week to Sunday came to 13,721, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a preliminary report Tuesday. (Jiji)
Aug 01
Nihon Univ. to remain banned from American football matches
The Kantoh Collegiate Football Association at an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday decided to continue to suspend Nihon University from official competitions over the issue of a violent hit by a player of the university in a match in May. (Jiji)