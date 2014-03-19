The Japanese government is considering granting pardons to coincide with the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito next year, government sources said on Thursday.

If implemented, it will be the 11th time for pardons to be granted on the occasions of celebration or sorrow under the current constitution, which took effect in 1947, according to the sources.

Under the country's pardon act, a guilty ruling can be rendered ineffective and a sentence can be reduced without a new trial.

There are some types of pardon. One of them is carried out based on an ordinance, which stipulates the type of crime and penalty to be covered by such an amnesty, and another targets specific individuals.

The government has granted pardons on such occasions as the 1952 effectuation of the San Francisco peace treaty between Japan and victorious nations, Japan's accession to the United Nation in 1956, the return of Okinawa to Japan from the United States in 1972 and the death in 1989 of Emperor Hirohito, the father of the current Emperor and posthumously known as Emperor Showa.