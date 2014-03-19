Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, on Thursday reaffirmed cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul, as well as among them and Washington, toward denuclearizing North Korea.
Meeting in Singapore, Kono and Kang agreed that Japan and South Korea will work further to build a future-oriented bilateral relationship while appropriately managing difficult problems between the two countries.
Kono said Tokyo wants South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Japan.
He called on South Korea to steadily implement the 2015 bilateral agreement to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of Korean women allegedly forced to serve as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.
Based on the agreement, the Japanese government contributed one billion yen to a South Korean foundation set up to support such comfort women. But the South Korean government recently decided to replace the one billion yen with its reserve funds, annoying the Japanese side.
The Japanese government is considering granting pardons to coincide with the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito next year, government sources said on Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government is considering splitting the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, concluding that the mammoth bureaucracy with an extensive portfolio is incapable of responding to the complex needs of an aging society. (Nikkei)
The governor of Tokyo has declared that the new site for the city's main food market is safe. The declaration by Yuriko Koike paves the way for the planned opening of the Toyosu market in October.
(NHK)
A second senior official of Japan's education and science ministry has been arrested on bribery charges. Kazuaki Kawabata allegedly accepted gifts in exchange for giving a favor to a medical consulting firm in Tokyo.
(NHK)