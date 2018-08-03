Strong sunshine pushed up temperatures across most of Japan on Friday.

Nagoya City in central Japan saw the mercury hit 40.3 degrees Celsius -- the highest since record-keeping began, 128 years ago in 1890.

Mino City in Gifu Prefecture also recorded a daytime high of 40.3 degrees. Elsewhere, the highs reached 38.9 degrees in Kyoto City and 38 degrees in Fuchu City in suburban Tokyo.

The forecasters say the "dangerous heat wave" is showing little sign of letting up. On Saturday, the mercury is expected to hit 39 in Kyoto, 38 in Gifu and Kofu cities, and 35 in central Tokyo.