15 infected with drug-resistant bacteria
NHK -- Aug 04
A university hospital in southwestern Japan says that over the past 2 years, 15 patients appear to have been infected with drug-resistant bacteria.

Officials at Kagoshima University Hospital held a news conference on Friday. They said 8 of the patients died, and in the case of 3, the bacterial infection may have worsened their conditions.

A committee made up of at least one external expert examined the correlation between the bacteria and the deaths.

Officials said that between September 2016 and April 2018, a strain of Acinetobacter that is resistant to most antibacterial drugs was detected in 5 patients, and a strain of Acinetobacter resistant to several drugs was detected in 10 others.

According to the hospital, 14 of the patients were confirmed to have been infected while in the intensive care unit, or soon after.

They said the bacteria were also detected on sinks and bed mattresses in the ICU. The hospital suspects the bacteria spread through hospital workers.

Hospital director Shoji Natsugoe said he is praying for the souls of the patients who died. He offered his deep apologies to their families.

抗生物質がほとんど効かない細菌が検出され、これまでに8人が死亡しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
