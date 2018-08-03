A 7-month-old Japanese baby has become an Internet sensation for her full head of thick black hair.

The child, known online as Baby Chanco, was born in December last year in western Japan.

Baby Chanco had a full head of thick hair at birth. Photos at 5 months show her hair was already longer than her face.

The baby quickly gained fans worldwide after her mother, Mami Kano, began to post photos of her daughter on Instagram in May.

The images of her thick hair and cute expressions pushed the number of her Instagram followers to more than 200,000.

Most of the comments are from people overseas. They say they have never seen a baby with such thick hair.

The Straits Times of Singapore carried an article about the baby with the headline "7-month-old Japanese girl with full head of thick hair becomes latest Instagram sensation."

The mother says her daughter has already had 3 haircuts.

She also says she uses a mobile fan and other tools to keep her child from sweating too much.

Shigeki Inui, a dermatologist and director of the Japan Soceity of Clinical Hair Restoration, says amounts of hair vary from baby to baby, but Baby Chanco seems to have around twice as much as the average child her age. He says he has never seen a baby with such thick hair.