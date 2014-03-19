Hotel Okura Tokyo fully booked during 2020 Olympics
Kyodo -- Aug 04
Hotel Okura Tokyo, the flagship hotel of one of Japan's top hotel chain operators, has been fully booked during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks to stays by officials connected with the International Olympic Committee.

All 508 guest rooms of the Tokyo hotel will be fully occupied during the Summer Games, Chizu Nakashiro, an official of Okura Nikko Hotel Management, a hotel-operating subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., said at a promotional event in Kuala Lumpur last week.

About half of guest rooms at Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba, located in one of the most popular destinations for foreign tourists in Tokyo, have also been booked by IOC officials, said Nakashiro, who is in charge of international sales for the hotel operator.

A new main building of the Hotel Okura Tokyo, now under construction to replace the old one, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019, with its name changed to The Okura Tokyo.

Aug 04
Vegetable prices soaring in Japan amid scorching heat
Vegetable prices are soaring in Japan due to effects of record-breaking scorching heat. (Jiji)
Aug 04
Baby girl with thick hair a hit on Instagram
A 7-month-old Japanese baby has become an Internet sensation for her full head of thick black hair. (NHK)
Aug 04
Japan emperor, empress start tour of Hokkaido
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko started their three-day tour of Hokkaido on Friday, which will probably be their last visit to the northernmost Japan prefecture before the Emperor's abdication in late April next year. (Jiji)
Aug 04
Nagoya registers record-high heat
Strong sunshine pushed up temperatures across most of Japan on Friday. (NHK)
Aug 04
Tokyo 2020 triathlon to start early to beat the heat
Triathlon events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be staged on the large man-made island of Odaiba in Tokyo Bay and will start early in the morning to counter the heat that is expected in the Japanese capital. (Japan Today)
Aug 04
15 infected with drug-resistant bacteria
A university hospital in southwestern Japan says that over the past 2 years, 15 patients appear to have been infected with drug-resistant bacteria. (NHK)
Aug 04
Aug 04
Japan economic expansion becoming longest since World War II: white paper
The Japanese economy's ongoing expansion phase is becoming the longest since the end of World War II, a white paper said Friday. (Jiji)
Aug 04
China loses spot as world's No. 2 stock market to Japan
China's stock market has been overtaken as the world's second-biggest by Japan's, having been swiped this year by the threat of a trade war with the United States and slowing economic growth. (Japan Today)
Aug 03
Tokyo Medical Univiversity lowers female applicants' entrance exam scores
Tokyo Medical University lowered scores of all female applicants in its general entrance examination for its School of Medicine held in February this year, informed sources said Thursday. (Jiji)