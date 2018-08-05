Holidaymakers have flocked to a maze created with sunflowers in Yamagata Prefecture, northern Japan.

Residents in the Hoshinuno district of Tendo City plant about 50,000 sunflowers at an about 5,000-square-meter field every year.

The maze was crowded with families on Saturday at the start of the first weekend of August.

Children were cheerfully running through the flowers taller than themselves under the scorching sun.

A first-grade boy from nearby Yamagata City said that it was fun because he felt like as if the sunflowers were looking down at him.

A woman from Tokyo said she thought it interesting how the plants felt like they bumped into her, and that she wants to come back again.

Visitors can enjoy the labyrinth of sunflowers through around August 10th for free of charge.