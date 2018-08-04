Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko started their three-day tour of Hokkaido on Friday, which will probably be their last visit to the northernmost Japan prefecture before the Emperor's abdication in late April next year. (Jiji)
Triathlon events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be staged on the large man-made island of Odaiba in Tokyo Bay and will start early in the morning to counter the heat that is expected in the Japanese capital. (Japan Today)
The Japanese government is considering granting pardons to coincide with the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito next year, government sources said on Thursday. (Jiji)
Japan’s driver’s licenses will start to indicate their expiration date using the Western calendar instead of the Japanese calendar, a draft of revised traffic law regulations showed Thursday. (Japan Times)