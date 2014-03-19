French woman missing in eastern Japan
Japan Today -- Aug 06
A French woman has been missing in eastern Japan since late last month, police announced Sunday.

Tiphaine Veron, 36, was last seen on the morning of July 29 when she left her lodging house in the city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to the police.

Her suitcase was left at the inn where she was staying, and the manager called police the following day after she failed to return.

A cousin of hers has posted photographs and a message on Twitter describing Tiphaine as having light brown hair and green eyes. It has been translated into Japanese and retweeted nearly 1,000 times.

栃木県日光市でフランス人の女性が宿泊先を出たまま行方が分からなくなっていることが分かりました。　ベロン・ティフェヌ・マリー・アリックスさん（36）は観光のため先月27日に来日し、28日に日光を訪れました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Aug 06
'Life-threatening heat' continues in Japan
Extreme heat continues to afflict wide areas across Japan. Temperatures are expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius, or what weather officials call "life-threatening" levels, in some places on Monday. (NHK)
Aug 06
Emperor, empress attend Hokkaido's 150th anniversary ceremony
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attended on Sunday a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Japan's northernmost main island being named Hokkaido. (Jiji)
Aug 06
French woman missing in eastern Japan
A French woman has been missing in eastern Japan since late last month, police announced Sunday. (Japan Today)
Aug 05
Report: Fighter jets deployed on Etorofu for trial
A Russian media report says the country's air force has deployed fighter jets on a trial basis on one of the 4 Russian-held islands claimed by Japan. (NHK)
Aug 05
Lantern festival lights up Akita
One of the largest summer festivals in northeastern Japan has started in Akita City, featuring bamboo poles decorated with dozens of lanterns. (NHK)
Aug 04
Vegetable prices soaring in Japan amid scorching heat
Vegetable prices are soaring in Japan due to effects of record-breaking scorching heat. (Jiji)
Aug 04
Japan emperor, empress start tour of Hokkaido
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko started their three-day tour of Hokkaido on Friday, which will probably be their last visit to the northernmost Japan prefecture before the Emperor's abdication in late April next year. (Jiji)
Aug 04
Tokyo 2020 triathlon to start early to beat the heat
Triathlon events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be staged on the large man-made island of Odaiba in Tokyo Bay and will start early in the morning to counter the heat that is expected in the Japanese capital. (Japan Today)
Aug 04
15 infected with drug-resistant bacteria
A university hospital in southwestern Japan says that over the past 2 years, 15 patients appear to have been infected with drug-resistant bacteria. (NHK)
Aug 03
Tokyo Medical Univiversity lowers female applicants' entrance exam scores
Tokyo Medical University lowered scores of all female applicants in its general entrance examination for its School of Medicine held in February this year, informed sources said Thursday. (Jiji)