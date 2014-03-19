A French woman has been missing in eastern Japan since late last month, police announced Sunday.

Tiphaine Veron, 36, was last seen on the morning of July 29 when she left her lodging house in the city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to the police.

Her suitcase was left at the inn where she was staying, and the manager called police the following day after she failed to return.

A cousin of hers has posted photographs and a message on Twitter describing Tiphaine as having light brown hair and green eyes. It has been translated into Japanese and retweeted nearly 1,000 times.

栃木県日光市でフランス人の女性が宿泊先を出たまま行方が分からなくなっていることが分かりました。 ベロン・ティフェヌ・マリー・アリックスさん（36）は観光のため先月27日に来日し、28日に日光を訪れました。