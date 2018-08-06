Extreme heat continues to afflict wide areas across Japan. Temperatures are expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius, or what weather officials call "life-threatening" levels, in some places on Monday.

The Meteorological Agency says that on Sunday the mercury hit 39.9 degrees in Nagoya City; 39.7 in Gujyo City, Gifu Prefecture; and 39.5 degrees in Kyoto City. The agency also says that daytime highs on Sunday topped 35 degrees at 256 observation points across Japan, the highest number of points to register the 35-degree mark this summer.

The agency says that on Monday, daytime highs will remain between 38 and 39 degrees in some inland areas of the Kanto-Koshin region, as well as the Tokai and Kansai regions.

As the sweltering heat continues, many people have been taken to hospital for heatstroke-like symptoms. The number of heat-related deaths is also rising.

Weather officials are calling on people to consume plenty of fluids, along with some salt, and take other precautions against heatstroke. They warn that people living in shelters after the recent torrential rain in western Japan are at higher risks of heatstroke.