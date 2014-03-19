Imported bluefin tuna are flooding in Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, amid sluggish domestic supplies, including of renowned tuna from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, due to tighter fishing controls.

Overseas-landed tuna are now taking center stage at the leading fish market in Japan. It is now not rare for them to be sold at high prices for high-end sushi restaurants. "It's a situation that we've never seen before," a market worker said.

In particular, arrivals of unfrozen southern bluefin tuna from Australia and New Zealand are surging. The tuna are "rich in fat" as it is now winter in the Southern Hemisphere, and they "arrive fresh, thanks to shipments by air," a Tsukiji wholesaler said.

The number of southern bluefin tuna shipped to the Tsukiji market jumped about 1.5-fold from a year earlier to 3,780 in July 1-27, a peak figure for recent years. They fetched around 2,000 yen per kilogram in auctions in late July, as low as popular bigeye tuna.

Bluefin tuna from Boston, many of which weigh over 200 kilograms, are attracting demand as an alternative to the fish caught in the Tsugaru Strait between Aomori and the northernmost landmass of Hokkaido and landed at ports facing the strait including Oma. About 180 Boston tuna were sold at the Tsukiji market in July alone.