The Tanabata Star Festival has opened in Sendai, northeastern Japan, filling the main shopping arcade in the city with colorful bamboo decorations.
The annual street festival is said to date back more than 400 years.
A ceremony took place on Monday to mark the start of the event.
Some 88,000 origami cranes of 8 different colors folded by elementary and junior high school students adorned the bamboo poles.
Local children sang a song praying for recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
Sixth-grader Kanon Tozato, who took part in the ceremony, said she wished to brighten the spirits of people who have been victimized and emotionally scarred by the disaster.
She added she wants to continue to pass on the memories of the disaster to people who are unaware of it.
Many visitors flocked to the venue despite the rain. They took photos of their families and children in front of the colorful decorations.
Some 3,000 bamboos and paper decorations will be displayed during the 3-day festival. Organizers expect visitor turnout to be around 2.1 million this year.
Aug 07
Enduring a deadly heat wave this summer, Japan is considering adopting daylight saving time from next year, so that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games can stage events during cooler hours, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Monday.
(Japan Times)
Aug 07
(NHK)
Aug 07
A Japanese court has begun a trial filed by a man who is seeking compensation from the government after being forced to undergo sterilization under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law.
(NHK)
Aug 07
Controversial Japanese casino tycoon Kazuo Okada has been arrested in Hong Kong over alleged and unspecified "corruption-related" offences, his former company in Tokyo said on Monday.
(Japan Today)
Aug 06
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attended on Sunday a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Japan's northernmost main island being named Hokkaido.
(Jiji)
Aug 06
A French woman has been missing in eastern Japan since late last month, police announced Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Aug 05
A Russian media report says the country's air force has deployed fighter jets on a trial basis on one of the 4 Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.
(NHK)
Aug 05
One of the largest summer festivals in northeastern Japan has started in Akita City, featuring bamboo poles decorated with dozens of lanterns.
(NHK)
Aug 04
Vegetable prices are soaring in Japan due to effects of record-breaking scorching heat.
(Jiji)
Aug 04
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko started their three-day tour of Hokkaido on Friday, which will probably be their last visit to the northernmost Japan prefecture before the Emperor's abdication in late April next year.
(Jiji)