A Japan Airlines pilot was jailed for 10 months on Thursday after being caught 10 times over the alcohol limit shortly before take-off from London Heathrow Airport.
First officer Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court in west London.
The Japanese co-pilot was arrested at Heathrow on Oct 28 after failing a breath test 50 minutes before the Japan Airlines flight JL44 to Tokyo was due to take off with him in the cockpit.
"You are an experienced pilot but you had clearly been drinking for a long period up to a time shortly before you were due to go into that plane," said judge Philip Matthews. "Most important is the safety of all persons on board that very long-haul flight, potentially 12 hours or more. Their safety was put at risk by your inebriation and drunkenness. The prospect of you taking over control of that aircraft is too appalling to contemplate. The potential consequences for those on board was catastrophic."
The court heard that security noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol, seemed drunk and had "glazed eyes", while an officer later noticed he had "difficulty standing straight".
A breath test found he was more than 10 times over the limit with 93 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath. The legal flying limit is nine mg.
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Former world championships marathon runner Yumiko Hara has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating disorder she is suffering from even after her retirement. (Japan Today)
The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide. (Japan Today)
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, turned 17 on Saturday, enjoying her life in high school, including attending summer school at Eton College in Britain as her first overseas stay on her own. (Japan Today)
Hitomi Yoshizawa, a former member of the all-girl J-pop group Morning Musume, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison suspended for five years for injuring two people in a hit-and-run incident in September while driving under the influence of alcohol. (Japan Times)