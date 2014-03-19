SoftBank aims for Japan's largest-ever IPO, worth $23bn
Nikkei -- Dec 01
SoftBank Group's mobile unit on Friday set an indicative price of 1,500 yen per share ahead of what would be Japan largest-ever initial public offering in December.

At that price, SoftBank Group, led by Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, would reap 2.64 trillion yen ($23 billion) from the sale of slightly more than a third of its stake in SoftBank Corp.

The unusual announcement of a fixed price, rather than a range, suggests Japan's third-largest mobile carrier is confident it can obtain its desired IPO price, which it first announced on Nov. 12.

That would value SoftBank at 7.18 trillion yen ($62 billion) when it lists its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19, compared with larger rival KDDI's 6.75 trillion yen market capitalization as of Friday. Despite lackluster earnings growth and a maturing telecommunications market, SoftBank has managed to attract individual investors in Japan through its high dividend yield and strong brand, analysts say.

The company's "cash-flow creation will enable both shareholder returns and investment in growth," SoftBank said in a news release explaining its aggressive price target, adding that it took into account demand from domestic retail investors, who are expected to buy most of the shares floated.

Some analysts warn, however, that an overly optimistic valuation could see the stock fall after the IPO, given cooling market sentiment. In a sign of weak overseas demand, about nine in 10 shares are being offered to domestic investors.

While official book-building has yet to begin, underwriters Nomura Securities, Daiwa Securities and SMBC Nikko Securities and others have been touting the SoftBank IPO to retail investors through TV commercials and sales calls. They hope to persuade Japanese households to put some of their wealth -- estimated at more than 1,800 trillion yen in cash, stocks and other financial assets -- into SoftBank shares.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Dec 06
4 men arrested for overturning truck during Halloween event in Shibuya
Four men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Swine fever reported at public research institute as Gifu Prefecture logs third case this year
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
Experts: Extreme heat could hit Japan every year
Researchers warn that Japan could swelter under extremely high temperature every year due to global warming. (NHK)
Dec 05
Ghosn to be rearrested over further underreporting
Japanese prosecutors plan to rearrest former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion that he underreported his compensation by another 4 billion yen ($35.4 million) over the past three fiscal years, sources familiar with the investigation told Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Dec 05
Lower House approves bill creating 10-day holiday in Japan around Imperial succession
The Lower House approved a bill Tuesday to designate a one-off national holiday period to celebrate next year’s Imperial succession, creating a 10-day block of vacation for many from late April. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
Downtown Tokyo set to open its most important train station in 50 years, and now it has a name
For almost the last 50 years, there have been 29 stops on the Yamanote Line, with the most recent addition being Nishi-Nippori in 1971. The Yamanote Line station family is set to grow to an even 30 soon, though, with construction currently taking place for a new station to be slotted between the existing Shinagawa and Tamachi Stations, and planners have finally announced the name of the new stop. (soranews24.com)
Dec 05
Former marathon runner gets suspended sentence for shoplifting
Former world championships marathon runner Yumiko Hara has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating disorder she is suffering from even after her retirement. (Japan Today)
Dec 05
Wild boar bites off woman's finger in western Japan city
A wild boar bit off an elderly woman's finger Tuesday in the western Japan city of Ashiya before being killed by police officers and local hunters, police said. (Kyodo)
Dec 05
More national parks and scenic areas to begin voluntary entry payment programs
An increasing number of national parks and other scenic areas in Japan are collecting voluntary entry payments from visitors for environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, including the creation of pathways and the installation of bathrooms. (Japan Times)
Dec 04
End of pagers in Japan
Pagers are set to be finally phased out of use in Japan. The last remaining carrier says it will be stopping its service at the end of next September. (NHK)