The Japanese government says children born to foreigners in the country on a proposed skilled worker visa could receive resident status, even though the visa would, in principle, bar the workers from bringing family members to Japan.

The proposed visa would be one of 2 created by a bill to allow more foreigners to work in Japan. The bill, now before the Diet, is part of an effort to tackle an acute labor shortage.

People with vocational skills in designated fields would be categorized as type 1 workers. Those with more advanced skills would fall into type 2. People in this category could bring their families and would have no limit to their stay.

Type 1 workers would only be allowed to work in Japan for up to 5 years, and could not, in principle, bring their families.

A Cabinet meeting on Friday responded to a written question by Kazunori Yamanoi of the opposition Democratic Party For the People.

The meeting gave a written answer that says children born to type 1 workers after they get married in Japan could be granted resident status.