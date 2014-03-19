A wild boar bit off an elderly woman's finger Tuesday in the western Japan city of Ashiya before being killed by police officers and local hunters, police said.

Members of a local hunting club captured the animal near an elementary school in a residential area by stabbing it with knives and striking it with police batons and other weapons.

The animal was subdued about an hour after the 86-year-old woman called for an ambulance saying she had lost the third finger of her left hand shortly after 10 a.m., the police said.

高齢女性ら2人がイノシシに襲われて指をかみちぎられるなど、重軽傷を負いました。 4日午前10時20分ごろ、兵庫県芦屋市の川沿いを86歳の女性が散歩していたところ、正面から来たイノシシに襲われました。女性は左手の薬指をかみちぎられるなど重傷です。